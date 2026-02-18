Hyderabad: People jam roads in last-minute preparation for Ramzan

Even with the traffic police deploying adequate force, the personnel were unable to get the traffic moving on the roads.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th February 2026 7:00 pm IST
Traffic jam on Hyderabad roads as people gear up for Ramzan celebrations.
Crowded Hyderabad streets filled with vehicles and pedestrians preparing for Ramzan.

Hyderabad: Heavy traffic was reported from several areas of Hyderabad on Wednesday, February 18, with people rushing to make preparations for the holy month of Ramzan.

The roads at Mir Alam Mandi, Mahboob Chowk, Mallepally, Asifnagar, Yakutpura Bada Bazaar, Chintalmet, Chandrayangutta, Misrigunj, Azampura and Amberpet were witnessing an unusual rush since the afternoon, leading to massive traffic snarls.

Even with the traffic police deploying adequate force, the personnel were unable to get the traffic moving on the roads as people parked their vehicles in front of shops selling groceries, milk products, pickles and meat. 

Add as a preferred source on Google

It is a common practice among people in the city to rush to the stores and purchase goods to avoid last-minute inconveniences for Sehri and Iftar, the pre- and post-dawn meals before beginning the day-long fast.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th February 2026 7:00 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button