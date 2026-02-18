Hyderabad: People jam roads in last-minute preparation for Ramzan

Hyderabad: Heavy traffic was reported from several areas of Hyderabad on Wednesday, February 18, with people rushing to make preparations for the holy month of Ramzan.

The roads at Mir Alam Mandi, Mahboob Chowk, Mallepally, Asifnagar, Yakutpura Bada Bazaar, Chintalmet, Chandrayangutta, Misrigunj, Azampura and Amberpet were witnessing an unusual rush since the afternoon, leading to massive traffic snarls.

Even with the traffic police deploying adequate force, the personnel were unable to get the traffic moving on the roads as people parked their vehicles in front of shops selling groceries, milk products, pickles and meat.

It is a common practice among people in the city to rush to the stores and purchase goods to avoid last-minute inconveniences for Sehri and Iftar, the pre- and post-dawn meals before beginning the day-long fast.