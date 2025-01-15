Hyderabad: Perennial garbage dumping endangers Hussaini Alam residents

By Saleha Fatima

Hyderabad: In spite of repeated attempts to remove it and keep the area clean for residents, a garbage dumping site in Kabutar Khana, Hussaini Alam, has continued to persist thanks to the apathy of locals and the civic body.

The site, beside which lies a school, has continued to be a painful reminder of civic apathy. The stinky garbage site at Hussaini Alam has not been shifted, nor is there a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) trash can. Moreover, despite several attempts by some well-meaning locals to clean up the area over the years, garbage dumping has not stopped.

Located right beside the Sri Maheshwari Vidyalaya school, the unsanitary condition of the street makes it a hazard for the students. The street, troubled with garbage on one side and public urination on the other, is the commuting path for many parents and children studying in the three schools located in Hussaini Alam.

People in the locality at Hussaini Alam have expressed concern about their safety as the place attracts hoards of stray animals and the filth also poses a health risk. Residents of the area, while speaking to Siasat.com shared how multiple attempts to clean up the area over the years have gone in vain.

“We cleaned up the area thrice and even put potted plants in the place but they were destroyed in a matter of days,” said one local who did not want to be named. People from the many residential buildings in the area have also taken measures over the years to fix the issue but to no avail. “Several people put in their own money to fix cloth screens around the dumping site to discourage garbage dumping but those too were burned down by unidentified people during night time,” recounted one resident.

He added that last November, due to complaints from the residents, a cement road was laid down in the street at Hussaini Alam by GHMC and there were plans to straighten up the area by putting up benches and trees. “But after the cement road nothing else has materialised,” added the same resident.

Hussaini Alam residents have alleged mismanagement of garbage disposal in the area by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and also ignorance on the part of the locals as the cause of the problem. “People who collect garbage from homes in the area also dump it right here” said a local.

Another problem with the area is the Sunday market put up there every week. Vegetable vendors end up dumping all the unsold produce at the place which has no dustbins. The large waste bins provided by GHMC were taken out years ago apparently to discourage dumping in the area but have had opposite of the desired effect. Residents of Hussaini Alam have asked corporator Raj Mohan and local MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali to take notice of the issue and ensure a permanent solution to the ongoing problem.