Hyderabad: Periods no more a taboo, speak openly, GHMC Mayor tells students

Hyderabad: Speaking about periods openly is no more taboo, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said addressing female students at the Government High School for Girls in NBT nagar on Sunday.

“Let us shun old ways of managing periods. You must change along with changing times. Use sanitary pads. Pay attention to personal hygiene. Periods are a natural and biological process. And every girl goes through this process. Pain is also attached to Periods. You must face it and you must also attend school,” she said while addressing 100-plus girls at the school.

Earlier Gadwal Vijayalakshmi inaugurated a Sanitary Pads vending machine and an incinerator along with Ritu Shah, chairperson of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO).

GHMC Mayor launching the sanitary pad vending machine.

The function was held at NBT Nagar Girls Highschool at Banjara Hills on Saturday late evening. Later she distributed pads to girls.

FLO under its ‘Sustain her health’ initiative donated both machines and pads. They will continue to provide pads free of cost for the benefit of the girls, a press note informed.

“No one should skip school due to periods or periods related to pain, or uneasiness. Education is also equally important,” said Ritu Shah while addressing the girls.

Later Dr Sweta Agarwal spoke about menstrual hygiene, Physical Wellness and Kanika Jain about mental wellness.

Dr Sweta Agarwal told them to follow three rules of periods. One is to pay utmost importance to hygiene. The second rule is to use sanitary pads. Three is to dispose of used pads hygienically.

“No one needs to feel shy talking about periods,” she said. She asked them if they watched the Padman movie, and if not asked them to watch it. Please talk openly, she told them. She told them to eat such fruits which contain a lot of water such as Water Melon, Cucumber etc.

Kanika Jain while talking about mental wellness, said that each one of them is prone to menstrual-related stress. “You need to learn to cope with it,” she told them. She also suggested some home remedies and asked them to use medicine when the pain becomes unbearable sometimes. She also told them to play outdoor sports to deal with stress.

Anita, the headmistress of the school also participated in the function.