Hyderabad: Phoenix Group offices raided by Mumbai IT officials

Hyderabad: The real estate company Phoenix Group here was raided by 200 income tax officials, flown in from Mumbai, on Tuesday. Nearly 20 offices and residential properties of the company’s directors were raided by the IT officials.

Nearly 200 IT officials started raids at 20 places on the #Phonix group in #Hyderabad. The company is in the real estate business in South India. Promoter Suresh Chukkapalli is close to #TRS. The group owns prime lands which were earlier claimed as govt land. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/zUulXJeXLB — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) August 23, 2022

According to initial reports, the raids started at around 4 am. Apart from its main office in Banjara Hills, raids were conducted in Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, and Moosapet. They were conducted on suspicion of tax evasion by the company.

The company’s chairman Suresh Chukkapalli is alleged to have close relations with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party. The real estate group owns many lands that were earlier claimed as government lands.

Phoenix ventures are located at Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar and Shamshabad.