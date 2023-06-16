Hyderabad: Photo exhibition by French ambassador from June 18 – 27

Hyderabad: A photo exhibition titled ‘Seeing You, Seeing Me’ by the Ambassador of France Emmanuel Lenain will be showcased by the Kalakriti Art Gallery here from June 18 to June 27.

Curated by Dr Alka Pande, the exhibition dwells on the role of the spectator in the production of meaning by exploring the different sides of a human process.

The first phase of the exhibition showcases a short Indian film describing narrative photography and the various connections a viewer makes through the pictures.

The second phase will showcase a series of portraits taken during chance encounters across India. The images bring an uneasiness to the viewer and allow them to stop and think.

The exhibition will explore the dynamics portrayed through various media over time, from ancient Indian sculptures to contemporary installations to exploring narrative photography.

Emmanuel Lenain is a French professional diplomat who has worked on peace negotiations, advisor to two Prime Ministers, and served in the US (New York and Washington) and China (Beijing and Shanghai) before being appointed as the Ambassador to India.

He is also a prized photographer whose work, all in black and white with a preference for silver gelatin, has received many publications and exhibitions.

He published a book ‘To France in India’ with photographer Raghu Rai in 2021. His work has been exhibited in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh. He soon plans to showcase them in Kolkata and Patna as well.