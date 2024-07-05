Hyderabad: Photographer found dead inside car in Narsingi

Hyderabad: A 34-year-old photographer died due to suspected asphyxiation at Hydershakote in Narsingi on Thursday, July 4.

The victim has been identified as Suman, a native of Karimnagar.

“The victim lived with his family in Hydershahkote near Suncity. We received a complaint from the family members as he had not returned home for the past three days. Subsequently, we filed a missing person’s report and launched an investigation,” an official from the Narsingi police station told Siasat.com.

Also Read Hyderabad: Ambulance driver stabbed to death in Jagathgirigutta

“On Thursday afternoon, local residents notified us about a foul smell coming from a car. Upon reaching the spot, we identified the victim and suspect that he died two days ago in the car due to asphyxiation. We have collected forensic evidence from the car, and the exact cause of death will be confirmed once the autopsy reports are received,” he further added.

A case has been registered under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is ongoing.