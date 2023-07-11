Hyderabad: PIL challenges Kokapet land allotment to BRS

Hyderabad: A petitioner has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the high court, questioning the allotment of 11 acres of land in Kokapet to BRS at a price far less than the market rate.

As per the PIL, the market price of an acre of land in Kokapet is approximately Rs 50 crores whereas, the state government allotted the land for just Rs 3.41 crores.

While the government claimed that the allotment was done for establishing a human resources development centre, the plea filed by Forum For Good Governance (FGG) secretary M Padmanabha Reddy questioned the necessity of a new center when there exist institutions like the Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute in Hyderabad serving the same purpose.

Reddy alleged that it is merely a cover story and that the real motive behind the allotment is to set up a party office for BRS.

He further said that BRS already has an office at Banjara Hill and there is no need for another office in Hyderabad at the cost of public money.

The court is going to hear the PIL soon.