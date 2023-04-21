Hyderabad: Piles of garbage fill Old City streets

Hyderabad: Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr celebration, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials have reportedly ignored the garbage collection in the old city of Hyderabad. As a result, piles of garbage have been found at every corner, posing a serious health hazard and emanating a strong stench all over the area.

Residents of the old city area have expressed their concerns over the situation, stating that the garbage piles have been growing rapidly over the past few days and have become a breeding ground for flies and other disease-carrying pests. With the heatwave hitting the city, the garbage is rotting quickly, creating a terrible stench that is spreading all over the area.

According to reports, the GHMC officials have cited the lack of available resources and manpower as the reason for their inability to collect the garbage from the area. However, residents have accused the officials of neglecting their duties and failing to take necessary action to address the issue.

Local authorities and civic bodies have been urged to take immediate action to address the situation and ensure that the garbage is collected and disposed of safely and efficiently. The residents have also appealed to their fellow citizens to cooperate with the officials and ensure that they do not add to the already existing piles of garbage by disposing of their waste responsibly. Citizens must also take responsibility for properly disposing of their waste, making it easier for the GHMC to manage it effectively.