Hyderabad: Pipeline repair works to affect water supply in Manjeera Phase-I areas

Hyderabad: Due to the pipeline junction works being undertaken at Patancheru valve zone for supply of drinking water under Manjeera Phase-I, there will be interruption to water supply from 6 am on Tuesday, till 6 am on Wednesday.

Drinking water supply will be interrupted in BHEL Township, Hyderabad Central University, Patancheru Industrial Area, Patancheru, RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Jyothi Nagar, Lingampally, Chandanagar, Gangaram, Madeenaguda, Hafeezpet, Doyens Colony and SBI Training Centre due to the maintenance works.