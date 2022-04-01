Hyderabad: Plan to invite Priyanka Gandhi to address minority meeting in old city

Hyderabad: The minorities department of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has decided to oppose the policies of TRS and to fight elections against the AIMIM in Hyderabad. Keeping it in view, it has been decided to invite Priyanka Gandhi to address a minority meeting in the Old City of Hyderabad.

A meeting of the TPCC minority department under Chairman Sheikh Abdullah Sohail was held in Indira Bhavan on Thursday. Those who attended the meeting were All India Congress Committee minority department incharge Farhan Azmi, General Secretary Pradesh Congress committee Premlal, the Congress memberships in-charge Dr Rohan Reddy, and the chairman of Pradesh Congress committee OBC department Shrikant Gaud.

Speaking on the occasion, Farhan Azmi made it clear that there will not be any change in minority department leadership and the current committee will work till the next election. He told Sheik Abdullah Sohail to finalize the names of district-level committees and other departments’ heads.

Sheikh Abdullah Sohail said that the party decided to fight election against MIM in the old city. He alleged that the MIM is working as a B-team of the BJP to damage the secular parties’ election prospects across the country.

“It has been decided to invite Priyanka Gandhi to address one of the meetings to be held in the old city,” Sohail said.