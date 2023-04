Hyderabad: Punjab National Bank (PNB) sponsored Rs 20 lakhs to set up a creche in the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre in the city.

Also Read Modi in Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for April 8 announced

The creche will be set up for the staff members of the SHE teams at the command and control centre located at Banjara Hills.

City police commissioner C V Anand, Additional Commissioner of Police A R Srinivas, zonal manager of PNB Mohd Maqsud Anli, and the deputy zonal manager of the bank Rajeev Singh Jha were present at the occasion.