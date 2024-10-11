Hyderabad police announce application procedure for firecracker sale license

Hyderabad: In anticipation of the upcoming Deepavali festival, the Hyderabad commissioner of police CV Anand on Friday, October 11, announced the procedures and requirements for applicants to obtain temporary licenses for the possession and sale of firecrackers during the festive season.

According to the order, licenses will be granted under the Explosives Act, of 1884, and the relevant rules as amended in 2008. Interested vendors must apply manually using Form AE-5 of the Explosives Rules, with the application window open from October 11 to October 26.

Late submissions will not be accepted.

To obtain a license, applicants must submit several essential documents, including a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the divisional fire officer, land permission from GHMC authorities for government land, and an NOC or agreement from the landowner for private land.

Additionally, a copy of any previously issued license (optional), an NOC from neighbours if located in a pucca structure, a site plan of the proposed shop (blueprint copy), and an original license fee receipt of Rs 600 paid at the State Bank of India, Treasury Branch, Gunfoundry, Hyderabad, are required.

The police department has emphasized that applications lacking the required documentation will be summarily rejected.

Furthermore, the commissioner of police has urged potential vendors to adhere strictly to the guidelines and deadlines to avoid penalties under the Explosives Act and related regulations.