Hyderabad Police appoints inspector to lead anti-food adulteration team

HYDERABAD: The city police on Monday, February 16, appointed an inspector-rank officer to head its Anti-Food Adulteration Team, marking a significant step towards creating a full-fledged wing to tackle food safety violations.

N Ranjith Kumar Goud, Inspector, Task Force (Khairatabad zone), has been posted as the first inspector in the newly created team, which will function under a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-rank officer.

Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar had planned and created the special wing following complaints of rampant food adulteration. The team will coordinate with the Food Safety Authority and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to check food adulteration.

Until now, the Commissioner’s Task Force or local police were coordinating with the Food Safety Authority or the GHMC Food Safety Wing and conducting raids based on complaints or information.

Adulteration of milk, garlic-ginger paste, tea powder, milk products, ice-creams and edible oil is common in the city and suburbs. Water bottles flouting safety standards also flood the market during summer.

The team will collect information about food adulteration, conduct inspections in coordination with other agencies and follow up on legal action.

Constables, head constables and ministerial staff will soon be posted to the team, which is expected to be fully operational by month-end.