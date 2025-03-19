Hyderabad police arrest 2 for assaulting, robbing techie

The accused has been identified as Veerappa Naik and Zubair.

Published: 19th March 2025 5:05 pm IST
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Two individuals have been arrested by Banjara Hills police for allegedly assaulting and robbing a software engineer.

According to the reports, the victim, P Raghavendra, was returning home after a late-night movie in Madhapur on Sunday. While taking a U-turn near Jubilee Hills Road No. 45, an autorickshaw coming from the wrong side hit his bike.

Raghavendra managed to avoid a collision and confronted the autorickshaw driver, who initially drove away but later stopped. The driver, along with an accomplice, attacked him with an iron rod and stole Rs 6,000.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Further investigation is ongoing.



