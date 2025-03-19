Hyderabad police arrest 2 for assaulting, robbing techie

Hyderabad: Two individuals have been arrested by Banjara Hills police for allegedly assaulting and robbing a software engineer.

The accused has been identified as Veerappa Naik and Zubair.

According to the reports, the victim, P Raghavendra, was returning home after a late-night movie in Madhapur on Sunday. While taking a U-turn near Jubilee Hills Road No. 45, an autorickshaw coming from the wrong side hit his bike.

Also Read Women arrested at Hyderabad airport for smuggling 10 iPhone 16 Pro Max from UAE

Raghavendra managed to avoid a collision and confronted the autorickshaw driver, who initially drove away but later stopped. The driver, along with an accomplice, attacked him with an iron rod and stole Rs 6,000.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Further investigation is ongoing.







