Hyderabad police arrest 2 for robbery, 20gm gold chain, 2 mobiles recovered

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested for stealing a gold chain weighing about 20.63 gms and two mobile phones.

The complainant, Batchu Satish,48, a resident of Balanagar was returning home after a day’s work on December 5.

As he neared Usha Company located in Balanagar, he was intercepted by the two accused – 22-year-old Shaik Sameer and 19-year-old Mohammed Hussain.

Satish lost his balance and fell off his bike. Hussain comes up to him and drives away with the former’s bike. he parks Saitsh’s bike in a nearby bike.

The two accused return to the spot where Satish is still recovering from the fall. Sameer and Hussain take Satish near a D-Mart supermarket and threaten him to hand over his gold chain, cash, and mobile phone.

When Satish refuses, the two accused physically assault him and forcefully loot his belongings.

Based on a complaint filed by Satish, police launched an investigation. After checking CCTV footage of the area where the crime took place, Hussain and Sameer were arrested. Police also retrieved the gold chain and two mobile phones from them.