Hyderabad police arrest 2 for stealing phones worth Rs 4.5 lakh

Hyderabad: Two individuals have been arrested by the SR Nagar police on Friday, February 28 for allegedly stealing phones. The police recovered 28 stolen phones worth Rs 4.5 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Katta Naveen and Vittala Raju. They were involved in five theft cases across Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

According to reports, the accused Naveen targeted hostels without security, sneaking into rooms at night while occupants were asleep to steal mobile phones. He then sold the stolen devices to his associate, Vittala Raju, who helped dispose of them.

For the past three months, the accused had been committing thefts, primarily targeting hostels and bachelor accommodations.

Cases were registered against them at SR Nagar, Dundigal, and Medchal police stations.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

