Hyderabad: Two arrested for chain snatching

Hyderabad: Police apprehended two repeat offenders for allegedly snatching valuable items like gold ornaments. The arrests led to the solving of six cases across Rajendra Nagar, Shamshabad, and Shadnagar police station limits.

The accused have been identified as Mudavath Pandu and Mudavath Sevya, both residents of Gunta Thanda, Pullagiri Village of Nagarkurnool District. Both accused are habitual offenders with extensive criminal records.

According to reports, the accused operated by selecting lone women waiting at poorly lit bus stops or auto stands. One of the men would push the victim to the ground, while the other would snatch the gold chain and flee.

During one of their operations, a woman from Sai Baba Colony, Kismathpur, Gandipet, filed a complaint on July 16 stating that on the same day, at around 7:10 pm, while waiting at the Budwel Bus Stop, she was approached by two men who snatched her gold Mangalasutram weighing approximately 3.5 tolas.

The offenders then fled into the bushes at Horticulture University, Budwel, Rajendra Nagar.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered, and during the investigation, police identified the accused and brought them into custody.

Further investigation is ongoing.