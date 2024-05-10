Hyderabad: Police arrest 3 youth for drug peddling, cocaine seized

Hyderabad: Police apprehended three individuals for drug peddling and possession of cocaine near Jalavihar, Necklace Road on Friday. Police seized one bike, cocaine, MDMA, four cell phones from the accused.

The accused have been identified as Abbula Sai Sharath, 25, Abbula Shravan, 23, and Srivastav Rishab, 27. According to the reports, Abbula Sai Sharath and Abbula Shravan, originally from Nizamabad but residing in Begumpet, ventured into drug trafficking after facing personal struggles. The duo, along with Srivastav Rishab, allegedly conspired to procure cocaine for distribution in the market.

They collectively assigned tasks as follows: Sharath had to procure cocaine, Shravan had to collect the drug from the courier office, and Rishab had to sell it to the needy. Upon receiving the contraband through courier, Sharath concealed it within a stack of blank papers in an envelope to avoid suspicion. He then transported the package to Jalavihar to hand it over to Rishab.

Acting on the tip-off, the Commissioners Taskforce and East Zone Team swiftly proceeded to Jalavihar and apprehended three persons who were found in possession of psychotropic substances. The apprehended individuals and seized property were handed over to SHO Lake Police for taking the necessary action.