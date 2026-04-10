Hyderabad police arrest habitual burglar, Rs 5.2 lakhs recovered

According to police, 24-year-old Shaik Shabbir, who works as a car mechanic, reportedly roams the streets at night and targets houses with open doors.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 10th April 2026 8:20 pm IST
A habitual house burglary accused was apprehended by the Mailardevpally Police Station
A habitual house burglary accused was apprehended by the Mailardevpally Police StationA habitual house burglary accused was apprehended by the Mailardevpally Police Station

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police arrested a habitual house burglar on Friday, April 10, recovering gold ornaments and mobile phones worth Rs 5.2 lakhs.

Sirangi Buchaiah (49), on April 5, lodged a complaint at the Mailardevpally Police Station in Hyderabad stating that at around 12 am, some offenders broke into his house and stole gold jewellery, cash, and mobile phones.

Following the complaint, a case under Section 331 (4) (house trespass or house breaking), 305 (theft) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered.

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According to police, 24-year-old Shaik Shabbir, who works as a car mechanic, reportedly roams the streets at night and targets houses with open doors. After stealing the valuable items from the house, he sells them to live a comfortable life.

The police officials seized multiple gold items, including a 9.8 gram gold ring, a 3.7 g gold ring, a 4.8 g gold traditional South jewellery, 18 g gold, an Oppo mobile phone, and an iPhone worth Rs 5,20,000.

A resident of Guntur district, the accused has been involved in multiple theft cases in Andhra Pradesh as well.

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Police are producing the accused, Shabbir, before the court to seek judicial remand.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 10th April 2026 8:20 pm IST

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