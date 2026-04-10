Jubilee Hills police nab burglar, diamond rings recovered from trash

Hyderabad: In a surprising twist to a burglary investigation, police in Jubilee Hills uncovered stolen valuables concealed in an unlikely place—household garbage—leading to a major breakthrough in the case.

The accused, identified as Anand Mukhiya, is believed to be part of a Bihar-based criminal gang. He was recently arrested by the Jubilee Hills crime team in connection with the theft.

Accused mislead investigators for 10 days: Officials

According to officials, Mukhiya tried to mislead investigators during nearly ten days of questioning, consistently denying involvement. However, a thorough search of his residence revealed diamond rings hidden in the trash, exposing his attempt to evade detection.

The recovery of the concealed jewellery proved crucial, helping investigators link him directly to the burglary. Authorities seized stolen property worth approximately Rs 14 lakh from his possession.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify other members of the gang and uncover additional related offences.