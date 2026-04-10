Jubilee Hills police nab burglar, diamond rings recovered from trash

Police say the accused tried to mislead investigators for days before a search of his residence led to diamond rings hidden in trash and a breakthrough in the case.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 10th April 2026 4:44 pm IST
Representational image used to depict burglary
Representational image used to depict burglary

Hyderabad: In a surprising twist to a burglary investigation, police in Jubilee Hills uncovered stolen valuables concealed in an unlikely place—household garbage—leading to a major breakthrough in the case.

The accused, identified as Anand Mukhiya, is believed to be part of a Bihar-based criminal gang. He was recently arrested by the Jubilee Hills crime team in connection with the theft.

Accused mislead investigators for 10 days: Officials

According to officials, Mukhiya tried to mislead investigators during nearly ten days of questioning, consistently denying involvement. However, a thorough search of his residence revealed diamond rings hidden in the trash, exposing his attempt to evade detection.

Subhan Bakery

The recovery of the concealed jewellery proved crucial, helping investigators link him directly to the burglary. Authorities seized stolen property worth approximately Rs 14 lakh from his possession.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify other members of the gang and uncover additional related offences.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 10th April 2026 4:44 pm IST

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