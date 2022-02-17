Hyderabad: Police arrest man for avenging his father’s murder

Hyderabad: A man was on Wednesday arrested by the Sanathnagar police after he allegedly attacked a person to avenge his father’s death.

The victim identified as 32-year-old K Chandrasekhar, was a resident of Fatehnagar. The police said Chandrasekhar was involved in a murder of a person named Venkataiah, and was arrested for the same. The victim was let off two weeks ago, and he had confined himself to his residence fearing a backlash from Venkataiah’s family.

On February 13, Chandrasekhar stepped out of his house, Venkataiah’s son Raju spotted him, and attacked the victim’s head with a stick. Sanathnagar inspector M Muttu Yadav said, the victim was shifted to a hospital, where he died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment. The accused Raju has been arrested.

