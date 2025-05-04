Hyderabad police arrest six for automobile theft

Hyderabad: The city police on Sunday arrested six automobile thieves for stealing vehicles, which included three juveniles who were purchasing stolen property.

The Hyderabad police recovered three Honda Dio vehicles, an Activa, an auto rickshaw, and seized two vehicles that were used by them for committing crime.

The alleged thieves who were arrested are – Mohammed Naveed, Mohd Sohail, Shaik Mohit Ali, Mohd Meraj, Shaik Samad and Shaik Naseer.

According to the police, the arrested persons are habitual offenders and were stealing vehicles in a planned way and selling it at throwaway prices to people known to them, said Y V S Sudheendra, DCP.