Hyderabad: Police arrest two for stealing bikes, 5 vehicles recovered

Representative Image

Hyderabad: Two bike offenders who are allegedly involved in motorcycle and scooter theft were arrested by the Ibrahimpatnam police on Monday. The police recovered five vehicles from them.

The arrested persons have been identified as M Rajender, 24, and his associate Ganguly, 18. According to police, the duo modus operandi involved visiting isolated localities in Ibrahimpatnam where they would open the lock of parked bikes and scooters and take them away.

The two offenders would sell the stolen vehicles and use the money earned to lead a lavish lifestyle.

A case has been registered.

