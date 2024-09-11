Hyderabad police arrests habitual chain snatcher, recover 30g gold

Hyderabad Police found the accused riding a Honda Activa 6G scooter under suspicious circumstances. Upon questioning, he confessed to the crime

Hyderabad: The city police apprehended a 24-year-old habitual chain snatcher on Wednesday, September 11, during a vehicle check in Alkapur Colony. A stolen gold thread valued at 30 grams was recovered along with the Honda Activa scooter, a cream jacket, and a Vivo mobile phone.

The accused identified as Uppugunta Sagar, a resident of Gulmohar Park, Lingampally, and a private school van driver, was previously a food delivery boy. He was arrested by KPHB police in 2022 for a similar crime.

On August 17, Ganga Bhavani reported that a man on a two-wheeler fled after snatching her gold nuptial thread in Puppalaguda. The suspect, described as around 25 years old and wearing a black shirt, was later identified during a vehicle check.

Hyderabad Police found the accused riding a Honda Activa 6G scooter under suspicious circumstances. Upon questioning, he confessed to the crime.

Hyderabad police registered a case and further investigation is ongoing,

