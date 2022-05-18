Hyderabad police arrests two VCs in fake certificates racket

Hyderabad: The City police have arrested the vice-chancellors of two private universities in a fake certificate racket case.

Revealing the details of the racket, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes & SIT) of the City AR Srinivas said they were investigating into the role played by Malakpet based Sri Sai Educational consultancy.

He said they booked a case against the owner of the consultancy Srikanth Reddy on February 14 and added that the cases were booked against the accused in Asifnagar, Chaderghat and Musheerabad police stations and added that the accused was later arrested by them. He said the arrest of Srikanth led to the revelations of the names of the other accused in the scam.

He said they had conducted a three month long investigation into the scam and seized 44 fake certificates belonging to SRK University, 24 certificates belonging to Swami Vivekanda University.

He said they had arrested seven accused so far in the case and added that 19 students were also involved in the scam. He said the staff members of the university had sold the certificates for ₹2 lakh to ₹4 lakh per certificate.