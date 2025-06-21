Hyderabad police begin sealing properties involved in prostitution, gambling

Hyderabad: The city police have begun sealing properties in various residential areas across Hyderabad, allegedly used for anti-social activities such as prostitution, betting and organised gambling.

The decision was taken after local residents registered several complaints.

Recently, the Hyderabad Task Force team raided a rented flat located on Santoshnagar Road and arrested four individuals, including three women and a man, for organised prostitution.

Police said they would write to the concerned Tehsildar to seal the flat.

Rachakonda police have stated that buildings found to be involved in illegal activities will be sealed for a period of over one year.

In a press release, the Hyderabad city police have appealed to property owners to verify documents and conduct background checks with prospective tenants before renting out their property.

“Brokers and middlemen are often misleading property owners about the ‘character’ of the prospective tenants and offering higher rents to obtain the property. Owners who reside at different locations are often unaware of the activities going on in their rented properties. Property owners are hereby requested to install CCTVs outside the building, in corridors and staircases,” the press release read.