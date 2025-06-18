Hyderabad: Prostitution racket busted in Pisal Banda, 4 held

Hyderabad: Four individuals, including three women and a man, were arrested during a raid at a house in Pisal Banda by the southeast zone task force on Wednesday, June 18.

Task force officials conducted the raid, suspecting illegal prostitution activities were being carried out at the place. They also seized a Suzuki Burgman belonging to the man, reportedly a customer.

All involved individuals have been handed over to the Santoshnagar police and have been booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

The raid was conducted as part of ongoing efforts by the Hyderabad police to curb immoral trafficking and ensure public order in residential areas.

On June 10, the Hyderabad police busted a prostitution racket operating from a residential premises in Banjara Hills and arrested the organiser, two housekeeping staff and three customers. Four women who were forced into sex work were also rescued.