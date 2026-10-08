Hyderabad Police book 27 for violating Ganesh festival guidelines

Hyderabad: Charminar Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Kiran Khare Prabhakar said cases have been registered against 27 Ganesh pandal organisers for allegedly violating the prescribed norms.

The DCP counselled Ganesh Utsav organisers at the Purani Haveli Kotwal Office. He said the organisers allegedly used DJ sound systems, despite restrictions and guidelines issued for the procession.

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The DCP warned organisers to strictly follow police guidelines and said violations during religious processions will not be tolerated.

Police have urged organisers to cooperate with the authorities and ensure that future processions are conducted peacefully and in accordance with the rules.