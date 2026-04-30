Hyderabad Police book man for using stolen bike with fake registration number

Hyderabad: The Musheerabad Traffic Police on Thursday, April 30, booked a man for using a stolen bike with a fake registration number.

According to the police, the accused purchased the stolen bike online. The action was taken based on a complaint filed by D Satyanarana regarding theft and misuse of his bike bearing registration number AP28CJ8911.

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During the investigation, the Musheerabad Traffic Police traced the accused, Lal Mohammed, who was using the bike. Mohammed revealed that he purchased the bike from an online platform in 2024. The police found that the original registration number of the vehicle is AP29AM8979.

However, someone changed the registration number and sold the stolen vehicle to Lal Mohammed. The vehicle was handed over to the Musheerabad Police Station, where a case of vehicle theft was registered in December 2023.