Hyderabad police book Tamil actor over unpaid bills

In his complaint, Javed, the manager of a production house named Taher Cine Techs stated that Arya failed to clear a bill of Rs 1.80 crore

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Tamil Actor Arya
Tamil Actor Arya

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police on Friday, July 10, booked a cheating case against Tamil actor Arya over outstanding bills after hiring shooting equipment.

The incident came to light on Sunday, July 11. In his complaint, Javed, the manager of a production house named Taher Cine Techs stated that Arya failed to clear a bill of Rs 1.80 crore after hiring shooting equipment from them.

The Jubilee Hills police registered a case against the actor under section 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Jubilee Hills police said, “Actor Arya has been booked for cheating and the case is under investigation.”

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