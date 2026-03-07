Hyderabad police books 1,940 people in one week for driving without license

Police has warned that driving without a valid licence is a serious offence and violators will be booked under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 7th March 2026 8:55 pm IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Traffic Police conducted a special enforcement drive from March 1 to March 7, targeting motorists without a valid driving licence, and booked 1,940 cases against violators.

Police have warned that driving without a valid licence is a serious offence and violators would be booked under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Untrained or unauthorised driving endangers not only the driver but also others on the road, police said, advising parents and vehicle owners not to allow unlicensed persons or minors to drive, as it may lead to serious legal consequences.

Moreover, if a person involved in a road accident is found to be driving without a valid driving licence, insurance claims may be rejected, leaving vehicle owners to bear the entire financial liability for damages, medical expenses or compensation to the victims.

Hyderabad Traffic Police said such drives would be continued in the interest of public safety and advised all motorists to carry a valid driving licence and to strictly follow traffic rules.

