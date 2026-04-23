Hyderabad Police bulks up narcotics task force in push for drug-free city

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing, known as H-NEW, has been expanded from two teams to five specialised units, the city police said on Wednesday, April 23, in what officials described as a significant escalation of efforts to choke the supply of drugs across the city and beyond.

A new H-NEW office in Rajendranagar was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force/H-NEW) Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, who also oversees the wing’s operations.

The expansion comes under the watch of Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, who has made narcotics enforcement a stated priority since taking charge.

H-NEW’s mandate covers the full chain of drug-related offences, from intelligence gathering and raids to seizures, investigation and prosecution, under what the department has described as a zero-tolerance approach.

The wing is also tasked with building and maintaining databases of suppliers, peddlers and consumers, and coordinating with other agencies for faster prosecution.

Existing H-NEW teams have already registered cases spanning Hyderabad and several other states, the police said, without disclosing specific numbers.

Focus on dismantling drugs network

Officials said the enlarged force would focus on dismantling organised drug networks, conducting coordinated operations on known hideouts and distribution points, and sustaining awareness drives aimed at the city’s youth.

“Stringent legal action will be taken against all those involved in drug trafficking and abuse,” the DCP’s office said in a statement, adding that combating the problem required “collective responsibility and continuous efforts.”

The Hyderabad Police have framed the expansion as part of a longer-term strategy to make the city drug-free, though officials acknowledged the challenge was far from over.