Police bust brothel house in Secunderabad; 3 held

Hyderabad: Three individuals, including the organiser, were arrested on Thursday, April 24, for allegedly operating a brothel house in Vijayapuri colony, Lalaguda, Secunderabad.

The accused has been identified as the organiser, Nayebare Doreen, 42, while the two customers have been identified as Adama Bah, 36, a native of Mali and PhD scholar residing in Seethaphalmandi, and N Sandeep, 40, a private employee from LB Nagar.

According to reports, the organiser was running the operation from her residence at Vijayapuri Colony. Police said she brought in women from abroad for sex work, including a fellow Ugandan national who was rescued during the raid.

Doreen allegedly solicited customers through the Locanto app and collected money before facilitating brothel activity.

Based on the credible information, police busted the brothel house and seized Rs 13,500 in cash, five mobile phones worth Rs 65,000, and a total of 21 condoms, including one used and 20 unused.

Further investigation is ongoing.