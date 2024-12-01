Three including two foreigners held for operating brothel in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three persons including two Ugandan women were arrested on Saturday, November 30 for operating a brothel in Hyderabad’s Tarnaka region.

The accused were identified as Potturi Anjan Kumar (45) a customer, Nayebare Doreen (42) the organiser of the brothel and Komuhangi Ritah (22) a sub organiser of the brothel. Doreen and Ritah are Ugandan nationals.

The police seized items including condoms and mobile phones worth Rs 65,000 from the accused. Cash worth Rs 12,190 was also seized from the accused. Four months ago, Doreen rented a house Tarnaka and operated the brothel along with Ritah.

Doreen shared her contact on “Locanto” online services for customers to contact. The accused used to send locations in Secunderabad to the customers, who were then directed to the brothel in Tarnaka. Based on a tip off the Commissioner’s Task Force North (zone) in coordination with the Osmania University police arrested the accused.