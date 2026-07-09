Hyderabad police bust drug network in Attapur, five arrested

Hyderabad: Five people were arrested by Attapur Police on Wednesday, July 8, for their alleged involvement in the illegal possession and transportation of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, including MDMA, Mephentermine Sulphate injections and Alprazolam tablets. Two other suspects, including the alleged supplier, are absconding.

They were arrested in New Jalal Baba Nagar following credible information about an alleged drug distribution network.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Syed Abul Hassan, 34, an auto driver; Saif Ali Mirza, 21, a signboard worker; Ahmed Hussain, 24, also an auto driver; Shaik Ayub, 27, a hardware worker; and Mir Shabbir Ali, 38, a labourer and sales coordinator employed in Dubai.

The supplier, identified as Baquar of Darul-ul-Shifa, and another sub-peddler, Mujahid alias Mujju, are absconding.

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Police seized 6.65 grams of MDMA, five Hyter-M (Mephentermine Sulphate) injections, five sachets of Alprazolam tablets, two unused syringes, one packet of paper glass tips, one knife, five mobile phones, Rs. 16,930 in cash, and a black carry bag from the suspects.

Investigators alleged that Baquar supplied MDMA and other psychotropic substances to Syed Abul Hassan at approximately Rs. 2,200 per gram. Hassan, along with the other suspects, allegedly sold the contraband to consumers at higher prices to earn easy money while also consuming the drugs themselves.

Hassan is reportedly a habitual offender with a long criminal history involving theft, robbery, arms and NDPS-related offences registered at several police stations in Hyderabad and Cyberabad.

Saif Ali Mirza also has multiple criminal cases registered against him, while absconding suspect Mujahid is wanted in previous criminal cases, police said.