Hyderabad: Police bust fake ayurvedic medicine scam; 3 arrested

Hyderabad: The Madhuranagar police have arrested three individuals, one from Karnataka and two from Nagpur, for scamming people by selling fake ayurvedic medicines. The officials recovered the medicines from the accused, and they have confessed to 14 cases of extorting Rs 19 lakh.

The accused established three or four ayurvedic medical stores around Hyderabad, and they went to isolated places like malls, hospitals, massage centres, and other crowded places and identified the sick patients suffering from cancer, paralysis, skin disease, Alzheimer’s, knee pains, and other diseases.

The accused explained to the victims that the disease was curable, and a relative with the same problem was cured by taking Ayurvedic medicines from their store. With the promise of full recovery, they obtain their phone numbers, make personal visits to the victim’s residence, and make solutions by mixing different oils.

They claimed to own Basmas, a traditional ayurvedic plant available only in their store and they heavily charged the victims for one gram, ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 3,00,000 and even more.

Police have registered a case, and efforts are being made to apprehend the accused, who are still absconding.