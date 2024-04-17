Hyderabad: Police bust fake ayurvedic medicine scam; 3 arrested

The officials have recovered the medicines from the accused, and they have confessed to 14 cases of extorting Rs 19 lakh.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 17th April 2024 6:10 pm IST
Telangana police arrest 12 people for forgery, Rs 4 lakhs seized
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Madhuranagar police have arrested three individuals, one from Karnataka and two from Nagpur, for scamming people by selling fake ayurvedic medicines. The officials recovered the medicines from the accused, and they have confessed to 14 cases of extorting Rs 19 lakh.

The accused established three or four ayurvedic medical stores around Hyderabad, and they went to isolated places like malls, hospitals, massage centres, and other crowded places and identified the sick patients suffering from cancer, paralysis, skin disease, Alzheimer’s, knee pains, and other diseases.

The accused explained to the victims that the disease was curable, and a relative with the same problem was cured by taking Ayurvedic medicines from their store. With the promise of full recovery, they obtain their phone numbers, make personal visits to the victim’s residence, and make solutions by mixing different oils. 

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Sangareddy open plots fraud: Sandstone Infra’s management arrested

They claimed to own Basmas, a traditional ayurvedic plant available only in their store and they heavily charged the victims for one gram, ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 3,00,000 and even more.

Police have registered a case, and efforts are being made to apprehend the accused, who are still absconding.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 17th April 2024 6:10 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button