Hyderabad police bust fake cigarette trade, betting racket in 2 separate cases

Hyderabad: In two separate incidents, Hyderabad police arrested two individuals involved in selling counterfeit cigarettes and running illegal betting racket.

In the first case, a 28-year-old man at Mahaboob Colony was arrested for selling counterfeit ITC Gold Flag Filter (small) cigarettes.

The accused has been identified as Syed Abdul Qadir.

Acting on a complaint from R Somasundaram, the police seized 14 boxes containing 16,800 packets of fake cigarettes worth approximately Rs 16.8 lakh.

Also Read Hyderabad police advise Raja Singh to use bulletproof vehicle

In the second case, based on credible information, Tappachabutra police raided a residence in Maha Laxmi Nagar, Kumarwadi, and caught a man running an illegal betting racket.

The accused has been identified as Suneel Singh. The Hyderabad police seized Rs 8,600 in cash and four satta chits from the accused.

Both individuals have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway







