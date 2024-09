Hyderabad: The Ibrahimpatnam police raided a cremation ground where a group of people had gathered and gambled on Monday, September 30. The police seized Rs. 21,500 in cash and six mobile phones from there.

Those apprehended are Mohd Gaffar, Mohammed Aziz, B Yadagiri, B Shankar, K Krishna, Mohammed Abdul and Kolukulpallay Raju, all residents of Ibrahimpatnam. “The persons had gathered at the graveyard and played cards,” said B Satyanarayana SHO Ibrahimpatnam.