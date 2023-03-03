Hyderabad police bust network of illegal steroids suppliers in Sanath Nagar

Hyderabad: The South Zone commissioner’s task force team and S R Nagar police along with the Drug Inspector of Sanath Nagar apprehended three people for procuring and selling hormone injections and tablets.

Also Read Hyderabad: 25 conned of Rs 10 cr by online investment fraudsters

The hormone injections and tablets are being used as steroids to build muscles in a short period of time. These drugs may cause side effects like cardiac arrest, high blood pressure and more. Using these drugs without a doctor’s advice will have serious implications on health.

Daiseti Omprakash, a resident of Sanath Nagar and a native of Visakhapatnam, is a former freelance gym trainer. He established Muscle House Nutrition Supplementary Protein Business in Ameerpet.

Well aware of the demand for steroids that boost muscle growth in a short time, he allegedly decided to procure and sell the drugs illegally to needy people, in order to support his lavish lifestyle.

According to the police, he roped in his childhood friend Avinash, a resident of Visakhapatnam, who is involved in the pharmacy business to help him.

Avinash is said to have supplied Omprakash with hormone injections and tablets such as Duradexx 250, C Ject 250 injections, Stormbear 10mg, Debolon 10 mg and Airclen 40 mg. The duo illegally sold drugs to people in Hyderabad and reportedly made huge profits.

Furthermore, Omprakash met S Naresh, a supplementary protein distributor, and Syed Farooq, a gym trainer in Begum Bazar and included them in his business. He reportedly supplied them with hormone injections and tablets on a commission basis.

Also Read Hyderabad: Bike accident leads police to stolen Innova car

The police arrested Omprakash, Naresh and Farooq and seized a total of 180 injections and 1100 tablets, worth Rs 1 lakh.

The seized material along with the three accused has been handed over to the S R Nagar police station for further investigation. Avinash is absconding.