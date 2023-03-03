Hyderabad: Bike accident leads police to stolen Innova car

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police apprehended four and are searching for one in a bike accident caused by a stolen Innova car.

According to the police, an Innova Crysta car belonging to Chikoti Praveen Kumar, a resident of Saidabad, was stolen around on the night of February 19, while it was parked near his apartment.

The main accused in the case, Gunde Shiva Prasad, a resident of Karmanghat, is a habitual thief and was used to stealing two-wheelers. He was involved in 13 cases in the limits of Hyderabad.

While he was in jail, he developed friendships with Sumeet Nayak, Yepuri Nikhil, Satika Rahul and Mallela Sai Kiran Izak.

On February 19, Shiva Prasad met all the other four and proposed to steal a four-wheeler. They all agreed to sell the car and make money.

While all five were looking for an opportunity in Vinay Nagar, Saidabad, they saw two men parking a vehicle in front of an apartment and leaving the key in a table drawer near the watchman’s quarters.

When the opportunity presented itself, Shiva Prasad went and stole the keys from the drawer. Using the keys, he drove the Innova car away. En route, he picked up the rest of his friends.

The accused attended a Jathara in Keesaragutta and were returning back to the city, in the late hours of February 20. On the way, they hit a bike and sped away from the accident spot.

With a fear of getting caught, they abandoned the vehicle near Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in the Malakpet.

Upon receiving information that the stolen car was involved in an accident and that the accused abandoned the vehicle near the temple, they reached the temple and seized the car.

While Shiva Prasad is still absconding, the police apprehended Sumeet Nayak, Yepuri Nikhil, Satika Rahul and Mallela Sai Kiran Izak.