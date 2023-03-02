Hyderabad police books repeat sex offender under PD act

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police on Thursday takes preventive measures against a repeat sexual offender by apprehending him under PD Act. He was sent to Central Prison, Cherlapally.

Medaboina Yakesh aka Yaku, a resident of BNThimmapuram, Bhongir District, is a lorry driver.

According to the police, Yakesh stalked, harassed, and indulged in outraging the modesty of minor girls. He pursued them with promises of marriage and intimidated them when rejected.

Two cases were previously registered against him for harassing a girl. One in 2015 at Bhongir Town police station and another in 2018 at Abdullapur police station for stalking the same girl.

He was being prosecuted in these cases when he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl. He intimidated the parents of the minor.

He was arrested by Bhongir Rural police and was remanded to judicial custody on January 7.

The Rachakonda Police Commissioner initiated a PD act on him and sent him to the Cherlapally jail with the view to maintaining public order.