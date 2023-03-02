Telangana medico suicide case: Anti Ragging committee finds senior guilty

Hyderabad: A 14-member Anti-Ragging committee of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) concluded that PG final-year student Md Saif mentally harassed his junior D Preethi.

KMC principal Dr Divvela Mohandas held a meeting on Wednesday from 2 pm to 6 pm to probe into factors leading to Preethi’s suicide.

D Preethi, a postgraduate medical student breathed her last on February 26 at NIMS, Hyderabad after she committed suicide in mid-February.

The committee in the meeting opined that the harassment amounted to ragging and found fault with Saif for deliberately targeting Preethi for two months before she took the extreme step.

Head of the Department of Anaesthesia, Dr Nagarjuna Reddy, upon enquiry, revealed a glitch between the two students and confirmed that Preethi broke down and complained about harassment by Saif and warned the latter to behave himself.

However, Saif continued ragging Preethi following which she sank into depression and dies by suicide, jumping off her college building.

Preeti from Mondrai village, Kodakandla Mandal, Jangaon district was pursuing her first year in PG (Anaesthesia) at Kakatiya Medical College, as a part of training.

The committee will reportedly be sending the report to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and Medical Council of India, New Delhi for further action.