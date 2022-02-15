Hyderabad: Police bust two fake educational certificate rackets

Hyderabad: The north zone of Hyderabad police bust two inter-state rackets and consultees involved in selling fake educational certificates. The main accused in two cases earned Rs around 14 lakhs by making fake educational certificates.

The first case was busted by the north zone task force team along with Asif Nagara police officials raided fake education consultancy ‘Pride Education Academy’ at pillar number 22 at Mehdipatnam.

The officials arrested two people for running consultancy and giving fake educational certificates in the name of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan University (SRKU) in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Swami Vivekananda University (SVN) in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, and Glocal University in Sharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The accused were identified as 45-year-old Gunti Maheshwar Rao and 34-year-old Ketan Singh who works as an assistant professor at Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan University (SRKU) in Madhya Pradesh.

During the raid, the task force seized educational certificates and other materials. Eight fake certificates of Sarvepalli Radha Krishnan University (SRKU), 24 fake certificates of Swami Vivekananda University(SVN), and four fake certificates of Glocal University were seized. Apart from the fake educational certificates a computer system, four fake rubber stamps, one cell phone, and a student register were also seized.

Similarly, the north zone task force team along with local police raided a fake educational consultancy “Sree Sai Educational Consultancy” in Malakpet. Nine accused were arrested where the main accused was Ketan Singh and 26-year-old Ancha Srikanth Reddy.

Nine accused were involved in acquiring fake certificates from various institutions. During the raid, the task force seized educational certificates, rubber stamps from various colleges and government offices, a cell phone, a computer, a laptop, and accused cell phones.

According to police, students willingly purchased fake certificates without attending exams for further higher studies abroad and job purposes.