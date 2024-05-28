Hyderabad police busted inter-state child selling racket, rescue 11 babies

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown, the Medipalli police busted an interstate child-selling racket, rescued eleven babies, and arrested eleven persons.

The arrestees have been identified as Shobharani, Swapna, Shaik Saleem,Bandari Hari Hara Chethan, Bandari Padma, Balgam Saroja, Mudavath Sharadha, Mudavath Raju, Pathan Mumtaz, Jaganadam Anuradha and Yata Mamatha.

Three other accused are absconding.

A baby was rescued on a complaint received from one Sai Kumar on Wednesday, May 22. Police arrested Shobharani, Swapna, and Shaik Saleem. On questioning Shobha she confessed she was selling babies to Hari Hara Chethan. Based on the information the remaining were arrested on May 27.

Further questioning also revealed that they would supply nearly 50 babies to other accused including Kiran and Preethi from Delhi and Kannaiah from Pune, who are now absconding. They gave the babies to agents who sold them to clients in Andhra and Telangana through mediators with prices ranging from Rs 1.80 lakhs to Rs 5.50 lakhs. The mediators got Rs 50,000 to one lakh as profits.

Two of the eleven babies rescued have been sent to Shishuvihar for safekeeping.