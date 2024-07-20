Hyderabad police clarify after Makkah Masjid loudspeaker row

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have issued a clarification after a row erupted over Makkah Masjid loudspeakers.

The South Zone DCP, Sneha Mehra, stated that the police took note of the situation, which was resolved within an hour. She clarified that the police did not pressure the Makkah Masjid superintendent and emphasized that the status quo should be maintained.

It was also stated that the loudspeaker was turned off on the instructions of the Makkah Masjid superintendent.

Yesterday, controversy erupted after authorities disconnected the power supply to the loudspeakers at Hyderabad’s Makkah Masjid. However, the connection was restored after worshippers noticed it and informed the AIMIM leaders.

Also Read Hyderabad wakes up to rainfall; IMD forecasts more downpours today

It was claimed that the power supply was disconnected at the instance of the Charminar police by the Masjid superintendent and other local staff of the mosque. However, local All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Sahil Akber said that there was no police involvement.

Following the escalation of the matter, officials from the TG Wakf Board, the District Minorities Welfare Department, and other concerned parties visited the mosque. After inquiring with the Masjid superintendent and other staff, they assured that an investigation would be conducted into the issue.

Police presence in the Old City of Hyderabad was increased following the Makkah Masjid speaker row to prevent any law and order problems.

Now, police have issued a clarification stating that they had no role in the controversy.