Hyderabad police commissioner calls for tight security during Ganesh processions

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand on Tuesday, September 2 called for tight security amid the Ganesh idol procession in the city.

The commissioner stressed strict vigilance against pickpocketing, eve-teasing, and chain snatching. He stressed the prevention of untoward incidents caused by anti-social elements during the processions. “As a precaution, organizers and volunteers should be present near the idols at night,” Anand said during a review meeting at the South West Zone DCP office in Mehdipatnam.

An action plan for the swift immersion of the idols was reviewed, and officials were instructed to tell the Mandap Organisers to begin the immersion process as soon as possible and ensure devotees return home safely.

Following the review meeting, the Hyderabad commissioner also inspected Ganesh mandaps in Goshamahal, Tappa Chabutra, Langar Houz, and Golkonda in the South West Zone. Mandap organisers in these areas were advised to take precautions since it is the monsoon season.

With the Ganesh immersion approaching, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner RV Karnan on Monday said that over 90 percent of potholes have been filled across the Greater Hyderabad city limits and ensured the city is ready for a safe and eco-friendly Ganesh idol immersion at 20 designated lakes.

“While 10,854 potholes were filled up till yesterday, 108 potholes were repaired on Monday. So far, 544 catch pit repairs, 311 cover replacements, and 12 central median repairs have been completed,” he said, ahead of the major procession.

Pothole repairs ahead of Ganesh idol immersion



In the L.B. Nagar zone, 2,934 potholes were identified, of which 2,455 have been repaired. In the Charminar zone, 1,890 out of 2,289 potholes were filled, while in Khairatabad, 1,424 of 1,802 were repaired.

he Serilingampalli zone saw 1,302 of 1,938 potholes filled, Kukatpally 1,737 of 1,972, and Secunderabad 2,154 of 2,681.

GHMC deploys 393 cranes for immersion

He also inspected barricading, lighting, crane installation, and control room arrangements. “We have allocated the required funds and infrastructure for a smooth idol immersion. As many as 134 fixed cranes have been deployed along with 259 mobile cranes across the major lakes,” he said.

About 160 security teams have been set up along the main procession route.

Swimmers, boats and DRF teams are on standby, supported by 13 control rooms in coordination with the police and the state tourism department.

To prevent any mishaps and accidents, seven medical camps, including ambulances, have been kept ready, working in three shifts.

Urging the citizens to be conscious of cleanliness and timeliness, the GHMC commissioner appealed to locals and devotees to dispose of garbage only at designated points along the routes where the Ganesh idol procession will take place, as several sanitation workers are on shift duty.