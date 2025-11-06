Hyderabad police commissioner cautions public against cyber fraud

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar on Wednesday, November 5 cautioned the public against increasing cases of cyber fraud especially online trading and investment frauds.

The commissioner stressed that cyber fraudsters lure victims by operating fraudulent groups in Telegram and WhatsApp promising high returns on investments.

In a message to the public, the commissioner said, “These scammers use fake trading dashboards to show false profits and convince victims to invest more money.” He explained that once funds are deposited, victims are trapped through demands for “processing fees,” taxes, or withdrawal charges, and arelater blocked when they seek refunds.

He urged the public to verify the authenticity of trading platforms, avoid links shared through unsolicited messages, and report suspicious activities to the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in.

Sajanar further said that genuine trading platforms never seek extra payments and advised citizens not to share personal or banking details.

Cyber crime DCP Dara Kavitha said awareness drives will be intensified to prevent people from falling prey to such frauds.

Addressing a crime review meeting with zonal heads and SHOs at the Telangana Police Command ad Control Centre, Banjara Hills, Sajjanar stressed that with effective “basic and core policing”, crimes can be curbed. “Strict action will follow if the prestige of the police system is compromised. Negligence in duty will not be tolerated,” he warned.

He instructed officers to prioritise law and order, investigation, community engagement, technology adoption and human resource management. “Every minor offence must be investigated thoroughly; small crimes left unchecked can lead to major ones,” he said, adding that SHOs would be held accountable for all incidents within their jurisdiction.