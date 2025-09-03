Hyderabad police commissioner inspects Balapur Ganesh immersion route

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand on Wednesday, September 3, inspected the immersion route for the Balapur Ganesh and stated that strict security is being ensured on all procession routes in the city.

He was accompanied by GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP) Sudheer Babu, Additional CP Vikram Singh Mann, Hydra Commissioner AV Ranganath, Hyderabad Traffic Joint CP Joel David, Hyderabad Collector Harichandana Dasari.

The officials inspected the procession routes at Balapur, Charminar Circle, MJ Market and Telugu Talli Flyover, which are key points on the Shobha Yatra route, and made several suggestions based on the vehicles carrying the idols and their height.

The commissioner also reviewed immersion arrangements at the Necklace Road People’s Plaza.

He stated that 30,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure that the Ganesh immersion procession in the city takes place peacefully, and said that special focus is being given to the Khairatabad and Balapur Ganesh processions.

The Hyderabad commissioner also on Wednesday also issued a notification imposing restrictions in the city for the final day of Ganesh idol immersions.