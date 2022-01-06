Hyderabad police commissioner orders closure of Numaish 2022

Hyderabad: Amid rapidly spreading Omicron variant the 81st All India Industrial Exhibition Numaish-2022 has been cancelled this year. Police Commissioner Hyderabad CV Anand has issued notice to Exhibition Society directing them to close down the exhibition forthwith.

The notice issued by the Commissioner police said that, in order to contain the Omicron virus, certain precautionary measures have been taken by the Government and a G.O has been issued restricting the rallies, public meetings and mass gatherings across the state.

During the conducting of the exhibition, a large number of the public will take part. Amid spreading of Omicron variant the police Commissioner has directed the Exhibition society Secretary Aditya Margam to close down the Numaish-2022 immediately.

Though this year Numaish started on January 1, but on the very next day the local police sent a notice to exhibition society directing them to suspend the event till January 10.

“We have received the notice from Hyderabad police commissioner asking to close down the exhibition this year, the society has announced the closure of Numaish” said Aditya Margam Secretary of the society.

In December 2021, acting on a plea filed by the practicising lawyer Khaja Aijazuddin, Telangana High court directed the state Government to take a final call on whether or not the Numaish exhibition should be conducted. This directive was in view of the fact that the new variant of the COVID-19 virus.

The lawyer informed the court that he has petitioned the Secretary Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana, District Collector Hyderabad and Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.