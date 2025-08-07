Hyderabad police commissioner transfers 17 inspectors in city

Hyderabad: As many as 17 inspectors were transferred out of their positions by Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand on Thursday, August 7.

The list included the transfer of Md Shakeel Ali, the detective inspector at the Market police station under which a cow was kidnapped by unknown persons under a week ago. He has been posted as the Station House Officer at the Bahadurpura PS in Hyderabad.

Other transfers by the Hyderabad police commissioner include the SHO Bahadurpura who has been sent to main police control room (PCR). Nethaji Chirra, who was attached to the main PCR, has now been posted as the SHO Rein Bazar OS.

Anuradha Balningani, who was an inspector with the Special Branch police, has now been posted as the SHO of the Karkhana PS.

Gudimalkapur detective inspector Sheik Kaviuddin has been bumped up as the SHO Banjara Hills, which is considered to be an important area as many VIPs live under the police station limits in Hyderabad.